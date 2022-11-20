Doncaster had been revelling in the feel-good factor under Schofield following last weekend’s impressive 3-1 win over Grimsby Town but were brought back down to earth in Essex.

Schofield’s troops were firmly second best against a side who had not won for eight games before their meeting.

He said: “It’s very disappointing. I’ve said a lot of positive things to the players but it’s a big reality check for all of us.

Doncaster's George Miller goes close.

"We are in this together. We need to reflect on it. I said ‘I don’t need to watch the game back, I know where we were second best and it was fundamentally’.

"I said that to the players. We need to make sure we are competing physically, winning the first balls, second contacts. Then we can instil our way of playing football.”

Doncaster more than matched their opponents in the first half but fell behind on the stroke of half time when Alex Newby’s free-kick hit the post before flying past Jonathan Mitchell.

Samson Tovide doubled Colchester’s advantage on the hour mark with a brilliant strike from the edge of the area, which hit the bar on its way in.

Luke Hannant then found the back of the net with an effort from outside the box following a corner.

Schofield said: “We were second best all over the pitch.

"All three goals were as a result of us being second best.