Doncaster Rovers boss calls for unity after latest disappointment

Rovers came away from their trip to Gillingham with nothing to show for their efforts after failing to build on a promising first half.

The 1-0 defeat at the Priestfield Stadium was their ninth defeat from 12 league matches played so far this term and the seventh time they have failed to find the net.

Rovers sit six points adrift of safety as they head into a stretch of fixtures against sides in the bottom half of the table and the manager is calling for unity as they attempt to embark on a more positive run of form.

“We need to stay together as a club,” Wellens told the Free Press.

“We need to stay together as a staff.

“I spoke to the players and I’m more disappointed for them and the supporters than for me or anyone else.

“It was a performance that deserved something from the game.

“We want to get a run of games where we’re not getting beat and we’re continuously picking points up.

“We need to address one or two things. The amount of times we can drive with the ball and suck people in so we can play around them, we can do a lot better.

“I’ll always be behind my players. I thought they were very good but we paid the price for missing a runner at a set play.

“Football is about two things - keeping it out at one end and putting it in at the other.

“The more you don’t score the more pressure comes and when you concede you start thinking ‘here we go again, are we going to score?’

“We’ll keep working and we’ll keep grinding out performances but we need to get better in the final third.”

With goalscoring form evading Rovers, Wellens admits failure to take chances is a growing concern.

He said: “It’s a major concern because we’re getting chances.

“In the first half on Tuesday it should be a goal. If the keeper saves from Kyle Knoyle you say it’s a good save but we don’t even hit the target.

“It’s not the chances we're making, it’s the areas we’re getting in consistently where we need more quality.

“I thought the full backs were very good off the ball and their energy to get in positions was good but the final ball was poor.”

