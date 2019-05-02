Doncaster Rovers boss calls for final push ahead of decisive Coventry clash

Grant McCann has called for one last big performance from his Doncaster Rovers side as they look to secure a play-off place this weekend.

A win for Peterborough United at Portsmouth on Tuesday night ensured the race for sixth spot in League One would go down to the final day, when Rovers host Coventry City.

But Rovers remain firmly in the driving seat, knowing if they match or better Peterborough's result against Burton Albion, they will extend their season by at least two games.

"I think we've just got to make sure we do our job on Saturday against a Coventry team that has been on a decent run, are dangerous," McCann told the Free Press.

"We're at home, at the Keepmoat, where predominantly we have been good. We've only lost three at home in the league all season.

"The boys need to produce and we all need to produce one last big performance to cement the place in the play-offs."

McCann says his players should enter the game in high spirits, particularly with it being played at the Keepmoat where they have had a tremendous record this season.

And also after bouncing back from consecutive defeats with a hard earned point at Oxford United.

"They're full of confidence," he said.

"Of course we had a couple of blips, as we have done all season.

"That is what this league is about. You're never going to be flying every week and if you were you'd be promoted already like Luton and Barnsley.

"We have had little dips and responded well from them. We could possibly have won the game at Oxford with the chance Mallik [Wilks] missed at the end.

"We know it's always been in our hands.

"We've been around the top six all year and now we need to make sure we cement it now."​​​​​​​

The Rovers boss admitted he was disappointed with a few aspects of the performance at Oxford, which he has since pointed out to his players.

But he says the constructive criticism will need to be taken on board, not just on Saturday, but if Rovers do get the opportunity to secure promotion to the Championship.

"We've learned from it this week,” he said .

“We've seen it.

"It's not been a criticism, it's just been a case of if we want to get promoted out of this league, these are the areas we need to be better at.

“Regardless of formation, the boys are very adaptive with two or three ways of playing.

"Predominately we’ve been good this season in one certain way they play.

"Taking the positives, there was some really good play from both teams in not the best of conditions.

“There was some really good play that we've shown for most of the season and we’ll need more of that again this weekend.”

McCann says the omens are good for Rovers to get the job done.

Both he and assistant boss Cliff Byrne were part of a Scunthorpe United side that needed a result on the final day to reach the play-offs ten years ago.

And after successfully securing sixth spot, Iron went on to win promotion to the Championship.

"It's like a ten year reversal of me and Cliff going into the last game at Scunthorpe so hopefully it's written in the stars,” he said.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​