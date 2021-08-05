Wellens is at a deadlock with transfers as a lack of movement of players out of the club means he has no funds to complete loan moves - other than for a goalkeeper - or offer contracts to trialists.

Chief executive Gavin Baldwin is set to meet with chairman David Blunt on Thursday to state Wellens’ case for the release of further funds.

But the Rovers boss says he will accept any decision and strive to make the best of the situation.

Richie Wellens

“We have tried our very best to get a few players out on loan and it’s not come to fruition,” he said.

“We’re just asking for a little bit of help.

“If it comes then fantastic, if it doesn’t then we crack on and we go with the players we’ve got and try to get Jon Taylor and Jordy Hiwula back as quickly as possible.

“Once we’ve got everybody fit, I don’t think we’re in bad shape and we’re probably just one or two short.

“The difficulty has come because we’ve picked up three injuries.

“I expected Okenabirhie to be fit for the first game of the season and that’s not happened.

“Football is not set in stone. It’s forever moving and decisions have to be changed.

“We want to be proactive. We know where we’re weak, we know what we need to do so we’re trying to be proactive and get it sorted as quickly as possible.

“We don’t want to go three or four games into the season, start slowly and then say we need this and that. That’s reactive.

“We’re just trying to do the right thing. If the extra finances come then fantastic. If not, we crack on and try to do our very best.”

Wellens says he has tentative agreements for potential outfield loan moves if finances allow, plus back-up deals at no cost if those are required instead.

“I’ve got a couple that we can go with that cost money and I’ve got a couple that are fall backs that we can use that are free loans,” he said.

“If we need to, that would be the avenue that we would go down.”

