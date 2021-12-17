Doncaster Rovers board talk budget increases after being pushed on ambition

Gavin Baldwin

Chief executive Gavin Baldwin took up the mantle to address the question.

He said: “What we are doing, and what we have a proven track record of doing, is increasing the playing budget.

"If performance follows the playing budget and league position follows the playing budget, then that is a clear demonstration of ambition.

"We’re in a different position heading into January than we were in June of this year, whereby additional monies are available.

"If those monies weren’t available for the team, then I think it would be a very good point to say the ambition is not there.

"Those monies are being made available for the team and Terry has made it clear that if further money is needed in any circumstances or any he is happy with, then funds will be made available.

"We have a cashflow and P&L for the next three years and we’re looking at an increased playing budget for the next three years based on the performance of the football club and the wider Club Doncaster.

"Football fans judge ambition on budgets.

"We weren’t going to use figures but I will this one – the playing budget this year has increased by £500,000.

"If it was to increase by that year on year, and I’m not saying it will, you can see where the ambitions are.”

