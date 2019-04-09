Doncaster Rovers: Big injury blow ahead of Plymouth Argyle clash

Leading scorer John Marquis is highly likely to miss Doncaster Rovers’ clash with Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, Grant McCann has revealed.

Marquis was involved in a heavy clash with Bradford City goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell during Saturday’s 1-0 win at Valley Parade, though he did continue after lengthy treatment.

Assessing the striker after the game, the duty doctor expressed concern over a suspected concussion.

“John was concussed after the game,” McCann said.

“He went for a CT scan, he went for a blood test and was all clear.

“But he was a wee bit confused after the game so he’s going to have to follow the protocol from when he feels right again.

“It’s very unlikely he will play this weekend, which is FA rules and we’re fine with that.

“We’ll give him as much time as he needs and hopefully he’ll be back training with us next Tuesday or Wednesday.”

The Football Association’s concussion guidelines lay out a set period for players to return to action following a concussion.

The guidelines suggest a minimum recovery period of five days from midnight on the day of the incident but only if the player shows now further signs of concussion.

Marquis’ situation has forced McCann to make plans to go without his talismanic forward against Plymouth on Saturday.

But he is comfortable with the options at his disposal.

“It is what it is,” McCann said.

“We’ve done it before. We did it at Blackpool when John was suspended, we reshuffled the front three.

“John’s well-being is the most important thing.

“We’ll look at a few things this week and decide what we go with but we've got a few options.”

McCann opted for a front three of Kieran Sadlier, Mallik Wilks and Alfie May in the draw at Blackpool, though this game took place before the recent switch to a 4-2-3-1 line-up.