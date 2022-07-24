Doncaster Rovers’ best loan signings over the last decade

We’ve taken a look back over the past ten years and picked 11 of Rovers’ best loan signings during that time.
1. 11. Harry Toffolo
A wonderfully solid left back who has gone from strength to strength since his loan deal ended, Harry Toffolo was a great addition to the team when arrived. Despite only making 17 appearances for Donny, he rarely put a foot and was unfortunate to not feature more often.
2. 10. Matt Smith
Doncaster have had two stellar loan signings called "Matt Smith" in recent years - however, we decided to go with Manchester City's Matt Smith, on account of his adroit passing and workhorse mentality.
3. 9. Taylor Richards
Taylor Richards added a creative spark that was sorely missed after his departure. He may not have been the hardest worker, but his skill with the ball at his feet more than made up for it - along with the ten goals and five assists that he notched up.
4. 8. Paul Downing
A canny, powerful centre half, Paul Downing was almost ever present during the second half of Rovers' 18/19 campaign, which saw them reach the League One Playoff semi finals. Today, he's currently without a club - would you take a punt on him, Rovers fans?
