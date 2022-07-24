Who is your favourite Doncaster Rovers loan signing of all time?

Doncaster Rovers’ best loan signings over the last decade

It’s always hard to say goodbye to a beloved loan signing – here’s 11 players who captured the hearts of Doncaster Rovers fans.

By Jimmy Johnson
Sunday, 24th July 2022, 6:00 am
Updated Monday, 25th July 2022, 5:16 pm

We’ve taken a look back over the past ten years and picked 11 of Rovers’ best loan signings during that time.

Let’s take a look at them...

1. 11. Harry Toffolo

A wonderfully solid left back who has gone from strength to strength since his loan deal ended, Harry Toffolo was a great addition to the team when arrived. Despite only making 17 appearances for Donny, he rarely put a foot and was unfortunate to not feature more often.

Photo: Pete Norton

2. 10. Matt Smith

Doncaster have had two stellar loan signings called "Matt Smith" in recent years - however, we decided to go with Manchester City's Matt Smith, on account of his adroit passing and workhorse mentality.

Photo: George Wood

3. 9. Taylor Richards

Taylor Richards added a creative spark that was sorely missed after his departure. He may not have been the hardest worker, but his skill with the ball at his feet more than made up for it - along with the ten goals and five assists that he notched up.

Photo: Nathan Stirk

4. 8. Paul Downing

A canny, powerful centre half, Paul Downing was almost ever present during the second half of Rovers' 18/19 campaign, which saw them reach the League One Playoff semi finals. Today, he's currently without a club - would you take a punt on him, Rovers fans?

Photo: Laurence Griffiths

