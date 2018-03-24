Doncaster Rovers Belles v Tottenham Hotspur Ladies: Belles to resume FAWSL2 title bid

Doncaster Rovers Belles resume their FAWSL2 title bid on Sunday when Tottenham Hotspur visit the Keepmoat Stadium (2pm).

Belles have a three-point lead at the top of the table ahead of second-placed Millwall Lionesses.

Tottenham, who Doncaster have already beaten twice this season in the league and Women’s FA Cup, sit in fifth spot.

Belles have won four consecutive league games - against Watford, Brighton, Durham and Aston Villa - since Neil Redfearn was appointed as head coach.

Regardless of how they finish the campaign, Belles will not be promoted after stating next season’s new professional top flight is out of their reach financially.

The club confirmed this week they have been awarded a Tier 2 Licence by the FA to play in next season’s rebranded FA Women’s Championship.