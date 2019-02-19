Head coach Zoey Shaw says Doncaster Rovers’ Belles four-game unbeaten run shows how far they have come since earlier in the season.

Goalkeeper Emily Batty saved a last gasp penalty to earn Belles a 1-1 draw at home to Guiseley Vixens on Sunday.

Belles have drawn their last four FAWNL Northern Premier Division games.

They remain second bottom in the table with three wins and four draws from 19 games.

But over the last four weeks they have also held second-placed Sunderland, Nottingham Forest and high-flying Huddersfield Town, who thrashed Belles 6-1 in September.

After the Guiseley game, Shaw said on Twitter: “Solid point today @donnybelles shown strength & depth to adapt to changes!

“Had chances to seal all 3 but 4 unbeaten shows the character in this team and how far we have come!

“Our journey continues.”

There was late drama as the Belles continued their unbeaten run against Guiseley.

An even first half produced little in the way of action in front of goal, with the two sides effectively cancelling each other out.

The first sign of danger for the Belles came in the 52nd minute when Batty mistimed her clearance and only a last gasp tackle from Liv Cook prevented the Guiseley attacker from a free run towards the open goal.

Emily Burgin went close with a lob before a period of sustained pressure from the visitors resulted in them taking the lead in the 84th minute when Alarna Fuller headed home Sophie Walton's corner.

Doncaster rallied and centre back Oivia Cook got on the scoresheet for the first time on 89 minutes from Zoe Belding's inswinging corner.

But the drama did not end there as Guiseley earned a late penalty for a foul in the box.

However, Batty produced a fine save to preserve a point for Shaw’s side.