Doncaster Rovers Belles suffer sixth straight defeat against Bolton in FAWNL Plate

Zoey Shaw, left.

Chloe Bethell was on the scoresheet for Zoey Shaw’s side but they were well beaten by their opponents from Division One North.

Belles have now lost their last six games and conceded 30 goals in the process.

They were also knocked out of the Women’s FA Cup by Chester-le-Street Town and have dropped to third bottom in the Division One Midlands standings.

After being taken over by Club Doncaster in the summer the club had hoped to be challenging for promotion straight back to the third tier following last season’s relegation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Doncaster Free Press, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belles are now without a fixture until November 10 when they host Bedworth United in the league.

“We just weren’t as good as we know we can be and that’s a real shame,” said Shaw, following her side’s defeat at Bolton.

“I can’t make any excuses. We just haven’t played to our potential recently and we need to make sure we get things right quickly.

“We’re on a bad run at the minute and we need to get out of this losing run that we’ve had of late.

“We can’t afford to take any teams for granted because there are going to be so many more difficult tests coming up.

“We need to regroup and get going again quickly. We have a little bit of time to work hard in training because we now have so long between our next league game and we want the girls to make sure they kick on after this break.

“We have to get back to basics and go again.