Doncaster Rovers Belles 'starting to gel' - Kirsty Smith

Kirsty Smith. Photo: Dean Bradford

Goals from Emily Burgin, Jasmine Saxton and Nadia Khan sealed a 3-1 win at Oxford Street.

Victory in Rossington saw the Belles bounce back from a midweek defeat against early leaders Long Eaton in perfect fashion - and they now sit seventh in FAWNL Division One Midlands.

Kirsty Smith took the captain’s armband at the weekend and she feels there are strong bonds being formed within the side.

Smith said: “I feel that we’re all leaders in the group.

“We’re all in this together. I think the girls really lead each other as a collective out there and that really helped to see us get the win.

“I only saw being named captain for the game as an armband, I said it before the game that we needed everyone to be a leader.

“I can’t see what’s going on behind me and we need everyone to be together and to communicate.

“The bonds and relationships are really coming on strong, you can see those patterns coming together in the team.

“That communication is helping to connect us all around the park, and we really showed just what we can do.”

Belles now face three consecutive away games in the league, starting with this Sunday’s trip to Birmingham and West Midlands, and Smith is keen to see momentum build.

“Building momentum is the key,” she said.

“The girls are raring to go.

“I think everyone will have seen what we’ve been trying to do over pre-season and training has paid off.

“We were great from start to finish and didn’t look like ever dropping off.

“I think it was a brilliant win for us, I feel like that was the first time we’ve really come together collectively as a team.

“We ‘re really working hard for each other both on and off the ball, and it’s shown that the things we’ve worked on in training are coming together.”

“I think the signs are there that this side is really starting to gel together,” she added.