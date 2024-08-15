Doncaster Rovers Belles set for FAWNL curtain-raiser against Durham Cestria

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster Rovers Belles begin their FAWNL Division One North campaign at home to Durham Cestria on Sunday at the Eco-Power Stadium (2pm).

Like many other teams in the FAWNL, much of Belles’ pre-season has been kept under wraps with preparations being conducted behind closed doors. Rotherham United published brief details of their 5-1 defeat at Belles who concluded their build-up with a trip to Stourbridge last Sunday.

Durham, who boasted the division’s meanest defence, were the only team to prevent Belles from scoring in both meetings last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Compared to a year ago, Belles are in a much healthier position off the field and are now much more visibly integrated into the Club Doncaster set-up.

Doncaster Rovers Belles return to league action this weekend. Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

All of this season’s home weekend games in the FAWNL are scheduled to be played at the Eco-Power Stadium, while Thorne Colliery will host midweek and cup fixtures.

On the pitch, Belles enjoyed a strong second half to last season and if they can take that form into the new season, then a top half of the table finish is very likely but they will face very strong competition if they are to challenge for the title and sole promotion spot.

Durham, Leeds United and Middlesbrough all finished above Belles last term and each of the trio have added significant quality to their squads. Both newly-promoted Barnsley FC, who have recruited strongly, and relegated Huddersfield Town also look good bets to not be far away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, AFC Bentley, who finished Sheffield & Hallam Women’s League Division One champions in 2023 and were narrowly beaten in last season’s cup final, have had to sadly call it a day.

It leaves Rossington Main as the highest ranked local team at tier 7.

Rossington also have a newly-formed development team in Division Two which includes promoted Mexborough Athletic.

Other newcomers to the County League are Brodsworth Welfare and Edenthorpe JFC (both Division Three) and Scawthorpe Scorpions (Division Four).

The County League season commences on September 1.