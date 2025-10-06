Doncaster Rovers Belles see FA Cup journey end after seven-goal thriller

The footballing cliche of “out of the cup, now to focus on the league” is very apt for Doncaster Rovers Belles following their exit from the Adobe Women’s FA Cup.

Belles were ahead three times in their third round qualifying tie away to Sutton Coldfield Town.

Hannah McWilliams put Belles in front after five minutes with Jasmine Saxton quickly restoring the advantage after the hosts had levelled and it was 2-2 before the half hour mark when Town converted a penalty.

Maisie Everitt scored several minutes after the interval and Belles remained in front until the last 15 minutes when they were pegged back to level terms and then suffered the heartbreak of conceding a late goal to exit 4-3 before the need to decide the tie via a penalty shoot out.

Hannah McWilliams (left, in action for Doncaster Rovers Belles)

So, Belles suffered defeat for the fifth time on their travels this season but their three-goal haul surpassed their aggregate two-goal tally from their previous four, much tougher away games.

Belles resume their FA Women’s National League Division One campaign this Sunday when they host Chorley at Millmoor. It is very much a mid-table fixture with Chorley sixth (out of 12) and Belles, one position and two points below.

It is definitely a must not lose game for Belles who need to avoid being dragged into a relegation dogfight for the second season running. Belles are just three points above Durham Cestria who occupy the higher of the two relegation places.

Rossington Main lost 1-0 at Altofts on their North East Regional League Southern Division debut.