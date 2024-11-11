Doncaster Rovers Belles pull off superb win to end leaders' unbeaten run

Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD, Football,WPL Doncaster Rovers Belles v Middlesborough; 10/11/2024 2.0pm; Denaby Main; Belles Jasmine Saxton opens the scoring against Middlesborough

Just how big the full impact of Doncaster Rovers Belles beating Middlesbrough 3-0 will only become known in the latter stages of the season.

Playing the first of three home games at Denaby Main to protect the pitch at the Eco-Power Stadium, Belles powered their way to their biggest victory of the season before a very healthy attendance of 371.

Boro arrived as unbeaten FA Women’s National League Division One North leaders with 20 points from eight games with just four goals conceded, while Belles started the game in the bottom two.

All the goals came in the second half with Jasmine Saxton netting either side of an own goal after a Boro player turned Arianne Parnham’s pull-back into her own net.

Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD, Football,WPL Doncaster Rovers Belles v Middlesborough; 10/11/2024 2.0pm; Denaby Main; Belles JAsmine Saxton celebrates her goal

Boro beat Belles convincingly in both last season’s meetings. Sunday’s win was reminiscent of last season’s 3-0 home win over a Hull City side on the verge of clinching the title and sole promotion spot.

Belles will be looking to continue the feelgood factor when they visit Huddersfield Town this Sunday. The West Yorkshire side have the edge over the Belles in recent times, with four cup wins over them in the past two years alone.

The league table has shown a dramatic transformation following Sunday’s games.

From a bottom five separated by just one point, AFC Fylde (still on seven points) have slipped to bottom with the six teams immediately above them on nine, ten or 11 points.

Belles have moved out of the bottom two on goal difference, so it was not just the manner of the win against Boro which was significant, but that late third goal could yet prove crucial.

Meanwhile, Rossington Main are set to resume their Sheffield & Hallam Women and Girls League Division One fixtures away to Fitzwilliam-based Just Football this Sunday. Rossington have played just four league games due to their involvement in the Adobe Women’s FA Cup. They currently trail leaders Rotherham United Under-21s by 12 points, but have six games in hand.