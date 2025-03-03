Doncaster Rovers Belles preparing for stern test against leaders in drop battle

Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD, Football, Stockport County v Doncaster Rovers Belles; 25/09/2024 7.45pm;Stockport Sports Village; Belles

Doncaster Rovers Belles have four games left as they bid to avoid relegation from the FA Women’s National League Division One North.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Currently two points from safety, the only certainty of Belles staying up is to gain the maximum 12 points available.

However, that is easier said than done with a home clash against current leaders Cheadle Town Stingers this coming Sunday and a trip to second-placed Middlesbrough in April on the itinerary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of Belles’ most impressive results have come when least expected, while conversely they have dropped points in key games against fellow strugglers. Cheadle boast the division’s best away record with seven wins from nine games on their travels with just four goals (all singles) conceded. Middlesbrough, the only side yet to lose at home, have won seven of eight in which they have conceded just four goals.

Belles were 3-0 home winners against then table-toppers Middlesbrough back in November and how they could do with the same again on Sunday at Denaby Main (2pm).

It is any two from six teams to go down, though more likely to be two out of the bottom three which also includes AFC Fylde and York City.

Meanwhile, Rossington Main booked their place in the Sheffield and Hallam Women and Girls League Cup semi-finals with a convincing 8-0 victory at Rotherham United Under-21s. Lauren Breen (3), Ella Mortimer (2), Georgia Walker-Ellis (2) and Sevin Azimi were on target against opponents who they visit in a league encounter this Sunday.