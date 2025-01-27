Doncaster Rovers Belles pinch precious point at the death in six-goal thriller

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A stoppage-time penalty from Jasmine Saxton earned Doncaster Rovers Belles a potentially precious point in a 3-3 draw against fellow strugglers York City.

For the second league game running, Belles made a positive start with Arianne Parnham converting a cross after just a few minutes. York levelled through Jess Holder’s long range effort just before the half-hour mark. Saxton made it 2-1 shortly before the interval but York then turned the score around with goals from Felicity Jones and Karli Smith in the final quarter.

Belles had enough attacking play to have put the game beyond York’s reach, but in a second half played in worsening conditions, they kept plugging away. York keeper Becky Sidwell almost proved unbeatable in the second half, but was finally outdone when Saxton scored from the spot to stay top of the division’s scoring charts and earn Belles a vital point at the same time.

Belles’ three games at Denaby have certainly provided plenty of drama. A 3-0 win over then-leaders Middlesbrough and being so close to a win over title-chasing Chorley when they showed resilience to hold out after having a player dismissed in the closing stages.

Belles celebrate their late equaliser against York.

Belles will be hoping they continue to end games strongly in the final three months of the season as they bid to avoid relegation.

They visit Norton and Stockton Ancients this Sunday.

Elsewhere, Rossington Main won 7-0 at Brinsworth Whitehill in Sheffield & Hallam Division One. Lauren Breen netted four with Sarah Black, Ella Mortimer and Holly Orr also scoring. Victory kept Rossington on track for the title, currently six points behind leaders Millmoor Juniors Development, but with three games in hand. Rossington host Brinsworth for the next two Sundays, in the cup and then the return league fixture.

Connie-May Lilley (4 goals), Madison James (3) and Charley Porter were on target for Rossington’s Development in their 8-0 Division Two win at Mexborough Athletic. Edenthorpe Juniors drew 1-1 at Maltby Juniors in Division Three, while Brodsworth Welfare won 2-1 at Penistone Church in the Shield.