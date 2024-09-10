Doncaster Rovers Belles on the up after win over Barnsley
Jasmine Saxton put Belles in front just before interval before their newly promoted neighbours levelled early in the second half.
Lucy Farrow struck twice to provide a big enough cushion for victory, with Barnsley scoring late on for what proved to be just a consolation.
Belles’ win over Barnsley lifted them into the top half of the table and it is incredible to think that after losing both of their opening games, Belles could be just a single point off top spot if results go the right way on Sunday week when the division’s fixtures resume with Stockport County the visitors to the Eco-Power.
Belles travel for a preliminary round tie in the League Cup Plate at Norton & Stockton Ancients on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Belles Reserves began their Reserves Midland Division fixtures with a 4-0 away win over Barnsley Women FC Development, Emma King 2, Alisha Appleby and Marelle Carlisle the scorers.
Rossington Main made a flying start to their Sheffield & Hallam Women and Girls League Division One campaign with a 9-0 victory at Stocksbridge Steels. Sevin Azimi bagged a hat trick with the other goals coming from Ellie Meanwell (2), Ella Mortimer (2), Sarah Black and Georgia Walker-Ellis.
Brodsworth Welfare lost 3-1 at home to AFC Pogmoor in Division Three, while Scawthorpe Scorpions won 16-3 at Eckington Belles in Division Four.