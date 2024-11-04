Doncaster Rovers Belles on the end of FA Cup upset as Rossington Main's journey ends

Ciaran Toner's Belles are experiencing a slump in form.

There was double disappointment for the two Doncaster teams in the Adobe Women’s FA Cup first round proper on Sunday.

Doncaster Rovers Belles lost 2-1 at FC St Helens, one of several upsets in the round, while Rossington Main Ladies failed to repeat their giant-killing of the previous round, losing 1-0 at home to Accrington Stanley.

Lucy Farrow netted for the Belles to make it 1-1 against St Helens, whose winner came from a penalty after 80 minutes. Belles fashioned a decent number of chances but were unable to add to their tally.

Belles have a daunting test this coming Sunday when they host unbeaten FA Women’s National League Division One North leaders Middlesbrough.

Currently in the higher of the two relegation places, Belles are in urgent need of points. The bottom five teams are separated by just one point, with Belles’ record slightly worse than a year ago when they were also looking at avoiding the drop (rather than pushing for promotion in the first step of their long term bid to re-join the game’s elite).

Ciaran Toner took over the managerial reins in November last year and quickly transformed Belles’ fortunes as they came close to finishing the season in the top half of the table. But another uplift in form is needed to ensure Belles do not drop down to the fifth tier and into regional League football.

As for Rossington Main, their terrific run finally came to an end at Accrington in front of a healthy crowd of 441 at Oxford Road on Sunday.

They can now re-focus fully on their league form. Indeed, they are the only unbeaten team in their division, with their cup run meaning they have played just four league games so far. They are currently nine points behind the leading pair of Rotherham United under-21s and Millmoor Juniors Development who have played nine and eight games respectively.

Meanwhile, Belles have signed four new players. Goalkeeper Olivia Walker joins from tier five East Midlands League Premier Division outfit SJR Worksop, fellow stopper Eloise Bywater and defender Mallory Sears from Halifax and Eden Hinchliffe from Sheffield FC.