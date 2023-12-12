Doncaster Rovers Belles registered their first home points of the season with a 2-1 win over Chorley on Sunday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The FAWNL Division One North fixture was switched to the 3G pitch at the Eco-Power Stadium because Thorne’s Iqbal Poultry Stadium surface was waterlogged.

Captain Jess Tugby-Andrew gave Belles an interval advantage direct from a long range freekick and Jasmine Saxton netted a late winner after Chorley had levelled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victory in Ciaran Toner’s first FAWNL game in charge of Belles lifted them six points clear of the two relegation places and made for a much healthier looking table.

Belles' Jasmine Saxton celebrates scoring the winning goal against Chorley. Picture: Liam Ford/AHPIX LTD

Sunday’s game was scheduled to be Belles’ final action of 2023 but the FAWNL notified Belles late on Monday that their visit to Chester-le-Street Town, postponed due to a waterlogged pitch in October, has been rearranged for this coming Sunday.