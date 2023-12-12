Doncaster Rovers Belles move clear of drop zone with win over Chorley
and live on Freeview channel 276
The FAWNL Division One North fixture was switched to the 3G pitch at the Eco-Power Stadium because Thorne’s Iqbal Poultry Stadium surface was waterlogged.
Captain Jess Tugby-Andrew gave Belles an interval advantage direct from a long range freekick and Jasmine Saxton netted a late winner after Chorley had levelled.
The victory in Ciaran Toner’s first FAWNL game in charge of Belles lifted them six points clear of the two relegation places and made for a much healthier looking table.
Sunday’s game was scheduled to be Belles’ final action of 2023 but the FAWNL notified Belles late on Monday that their visit to Chester-le-Street Town, postponed due to a waterlogged pitch in October, has been rearranged for this coming Sunday.
It is a crucial fixture for both teams. An away win would lift Belles nine points clear of Chester-le-Street who are currently second bottom, while victory for the hosts would restore the relative positions to what they were before last Sunday.