Doncaster Rovers Belles miss chance to go top, U16s run Manchester City close in FA Girls Youth Cup

Photo: Julian Barker

Belles’ big night at the Keepmoat Stadium ended all square after the visitors cancelled out Jasmine Saxton’s 25th minute opener.

The point moved Andy Butler’s side up to third in the table but Lincoln have the chance to leapfrog Belles tonight.

Belles enjoyed a 3-0 victory at Leafield Athletic on Sunday with goals from Saxton, Isabella Trevillion and Lily-Mae Wishart.

They travel to Wem Town on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Belles’ under 16s gave their Manchester City counterparts a good run for their money in the FA Girls Youth Cup – with City needing a late goal for victory.

Saturday’s qualifying tie ended 2-1 in favour of the illustrious visitors.

Doncaster took the lead in the first half with a tap-in after a thunderous free kick had rattled the bar and Belles’ goalkeeper made several top quality saves.

City levelled soon after the break but their winning goal did not arrive until the last five minutes as they capitalised on a mistake at the back by Belles.