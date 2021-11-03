Doncaster Rovers Belles lose ground on leaders Lincoln after defeat to Boldmere St Michaels

Belles boss Andy Butler

It was the first time Belles, who were denied an equaliser by the woodwork in the second half, had failed to score in 11 games in all competitions this season.

The result meant Boldmere leapfrogged Belles into second spot on goal difference with both teams five points behind leaders Lincoln City.

Lincoln’s next two scheduled league games are against fourth-placed Long Eaton and Boldmere.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belles return to Oxford Street on Sunday when they meet Northern Premier Division outfit Nottingham Forest in the FAWNL Plate.

Forest will go into the tie as favourites and their squad includes three former Belles players in goalkeeper Emily Batty along with defenders Lyndsey Harkin and Olivia Cook.

It is no surprise that both Batty and Cook are regulars for Forest. The pair were key players for Belles in their valiant but ultimately unsuccessful battle against relegation from the Northern Premier Division after financial matters caused them to drop down from the FA Women’s Championship in 2018.

The 2018-19 season saw a very inexperienced Belles squad almost defy the odds before dropping into Division One Midlands meant another rebuilding took place after several players left the club.