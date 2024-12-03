Doncaster Rovers Belles look to get back on track after extended break

Ciaran Toner's Belles are looking to get back to winning ways after a three-week hiatus.

Doncaster Rovers Belles return to FA Women’s National League Division One North action this coming weekend after a three-week hiatus.

Their last outing was a 4-2 defeat at Huddersfield Town on November 17. This Sunday they travel to Durham Cestria, who were 3-2 winners when the pair met at the Eco-Power Stadium in the season’s opening game back in August. Since Belles last played, the outcome of the other games played in their league have probably been as favourable as they could have hoped for. Belles have dropped into the bottom two as a result of last Sunday’s results involving four of the teams in close proximity.

Battling to avoid relegation are Barnsley and Norton & Stockton Ancients (both on 11 points), Durham Cestria, Stockport County and York City (all on 10), with the two relegation places now occupied by Belles (nine) and AFC Fylde (seven).

Trying to predict how many points will ensure safety based on recent seasons is more complex than previously given the nature of the current placings. In the three completed seasons post-Covid, 20 points has been enough to avoid finishing in the bottom two (and the same applies to the other regional FAWNL Divisions at tier four).

Can Belles collect the points they need to stop up? A year ago they were in a not too dissimilar position as one of the teams in danger of the drop, but in the 14 games played following the appointment of Ciaran Toner as manager, they quickly climbed the table, eventually finishing seventh and coming much closer to a top half finish than had seemed likely before Toner’s arrival.

Meanwhile, Belles ran out 3-1 winners in a recent friendly as they kept up their fitness during the extended break. The squad has been boosted with the arrival of Abi Coley and Eloise Bywater on loan from Leicester and Manchester City respectively.