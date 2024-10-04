Doncaster Rovers Belles look for revenge against Norton & Stockton Ancients

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Doncaster Rovers Belles resume their FAWNL Division One North fixtures this Sunday against Norton & Stockton Ancients.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game has been moved to Sheffield Hallam Sports Park to protect the pitch at the Eco-Power Stadium.​

Last Wednesday’s game against Leeds United ended in a 3-1 defeat, a scoreline which did not reflect a vastly improved display by Belles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jasmine Saxton levelled after Leeds had taken an early lead. Belles had good chances to go into the interval in front, and it was a similar story in the second half when Belles did everything but score on several occasions.

Jasmine Saxton

Norton, who prevailed when the teams met in the Plate last month, are currently two places and two points better off than Belles who occupy ninth place in the 12-strong division with six points from six games.

Belles have been drawn at home to Hull United, who play in the tier below, in the Adobe Women’s FA Cup. Rossington Main have been paired away to West Didsbury & Chorlton.

Mexborough Athletic, with goals from Laura Ferguson (2), Lauren Salmons and an opponent, lost 5-4 at Wath Stars in Sheffield & Hallam Women and Girls League Division Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rossington Main Development, for whom Lilly Robinson scored, lost 5-1 at home to Oughtibridge Reserves.

Edenthorpe drew 3-3 at West End Terriers, while Brodsworth Welfare lost 2-1 at home to Balborough in Division Three. There were hat tricks for both Alyssa Brearley and Lauren Carr for Scawthorpe Scorpions who were 6-1 home victors over Frickley Athletic in Division Four.