Doncaster Rovers Belles join forces with Club Doncaster Sports College to strengthen player pathway

Adi Turnpenny and Amanda Greenslade.

The partnership will see the Club Doncaster Sports College Ladies Academy team compete in the EFL CEFA League under the Doncaster Belles banner.

Belles have also re-formed their under 18s team ahead of the 2021/22 season to bridge the gap between their Regional Training Centre and senior side.

Adi Turnpenny, principal at Club Doncaster Sports College, said: “We are delighted to have cemented this link with the Belles and develop the relationship between our two teams as a part of the Club Doncaster organisation.

“This partnership strikes a perfect balance of quality educational sport pathways, alongside the opportunity for our students to represent the Doncaster Belles at a competitive level.

"The Belles are passionate about the development of women’s football in the Doncaster area, and keeping local talent in Doncaster teams is key to achieving this goal.”

Amanda Greenslade, technical director at Belles’ Regional Training Centre, said: “As a club we are delighted to be able to support our players with both a dual career programme at the Club Doncaster Sports College as well as an additional team that will compete at all levels of the game.