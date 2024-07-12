Doncaster Rovers Belles in better shape as pre-season fixtures set to get underway

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster Rovers Belles play the first of their pre-season friendlies on Sunday when they visit Derby County.

Then, a day later their fixtures for the 2024-25 FA Women’s National League Division One North will be released.

Following on from the very healthy crowds for the three games played at the Eco-Power Stadium in the closing months of last season, it has been announced that all of this forthcoming season’s FAWNL home weekend fixtures will be played at the Eco-Power.

The midweek games and home cup ties are currently down to be played at Thorne Colliery.

Belles boss Ciaran Toner

Pre-season a year ago was rather chaotic. Belles parted company with 2022-23 manager Nick Buxton and, after a month or so of no successor being in place, Sam Winch was announced as manger with Alexandre Brito Nogueira as assistant.

That month was valuable time lost and the pre-season friendlies which were played were very much in contrast to a much more demanding, but certainly better structured preparation for the months ahead this time around.

With Belles having had two promising seasons in the FAWNL Division One Midlands – before geographical factors influenced the switch to Division One North - the early season results fell well below expectations. After a heavy home defeat to York, Belles, who were very much in the relegation zone, parted company with Winch and Nogueira.

This time the hiring process saw Ciaran Toner installed in the hot seat.

On the player front captain Jess Tubby-Andrew became the club’s first contract signing since dropping down from the Women’s Super League in 2018.

Goalkeeper Imogen Maguire has been signed from AFC Fylde who were relegated from the FAWNL Northern Premier Division last season. Maguire has third tier experience, something Belles will need if they are to not only improve on their current fourth tier status, but also maintain it once there.

Belles do now have a budget to be able to pay players, though the sums are far from the princely amounts the current WSL giants can afford.

Getting Belles back into the top tier is easier said than done. While exact data is not readily to hand, it is not unreasonable to assume that the cost of running a top three WSL outfit (Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City were last season’s trio) is not dis-similar to running Doncaster Rovers.

However, below that trio, it would be fair to say that the financial situation of women’s clubs is not as flush as some sources report. Reading have had to drop out of the second tier Barclays Women’s Championship because of lack of funding caused by the plight of Reading FC as a whole. Reading’s troubles have been ongoing for a while and following on from their much reported demise, the situation at two other Women’s Championship outfits in both Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United has also become more widely reported.

As an EFL League Two outfit, Doncaster Rovers can hardly be expected to plough millions into the Belles, but every little helps.

Looking at this season’s FAWNL Division One North title chase, I would expect last season’s runners up Middlesbrough to be strong contenders. Barnsley provided strong backing for their newly promoted women’s team last term and with both of those (men’s) clubs enjoying a higher standing than Rovers, then it is clear that Ciaran Toner and Belles cannot realistically be considered title favourites.

However, as was shown last season, Toner guided Belles away from the dangers of a possible relegation to finish strongly and come very close to finishing in the top half of the table, something that seemed very unlikely when he assumed the managerial hot seat, so key will be the hard work and effort which everyone puts in.

Much work has gone on behind the scenes at Belles who have become much more integrated into Club Doncaster – as witnessed by scheduling of home games at the Eco-Power - and that is in no small way due to the efforts of Belles chief executive Chris Wood since the start of last season.