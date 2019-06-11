Doncaster Rovers Belles hoping for relegation reprieve

Doncaster Rovers Belles are hoping for a relegation reprieve.

The Belles fell through the trapdoor in their first season in the FAWNL Northern Premier Division.

But they may yet retain their third tier status after Guiseley Vixens announced they would be folding this summer.

Doncaster finished 12th in the 13-team division, while Guiseley finished eighth.

National League bosses may, however, decide to bring the Northern Premier Division in line with the 12-team Southern Premier Division competition.

Belles would drop into Division One North, alongside the likes of Leeds United, Barnsley and Newcastle United, if they fail to win a reprieve.

The club won the FAWSL2 title last year but were forced to withdraw from the newly-named FA Women’s Championship for financial reasons.

Their entire senior squad subsequently departed and a team of untried youngsters were unable to beat the drop.

Club Doncaster are expected to formally complete their takeover of the Belles this month.