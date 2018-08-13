Doncaster Rovers Belles head coach Zoey Shaw ‘excited’ by National League challenge

New Doncaster Rovers Belles boss Zoey Shaw insists the club’s drop into the FA Women’s National League can be an exciting new challenge.

Belles were forced to withdraw from the FA Women’s Championship to ‘ensure the continued viability and re-growth of the club’.

They are scheduled to start their Northern Premier Division campaign at home to Blackburn Rovers on Sunday - and will also face the likes of Sheffield FC, Sunderland and Middlesbrough in the third tier.

“I’m excited for the challenge,” said Shaw.

“A lot of people will know about the Belles and the situation that we’ve been in, however the staff and I see the changes that we’re making as a positive thing.

“Going into a new season and a new league is exciting, not just for me and the rest of the staff, but the club and the squad.”

Belles, who celebrate their 50th anniversary next year, recently unveiled their ‘One Club’ philosophy which is designed to provide a pathway from their junior sides to the first team.

Shaw said: “The One Club philosophy aims to have us all singing off the same hymn sheet, from U12s all the way to the seniors, we’ve got the same focus and the same style of play and how we want the future Belles to look.

“With the One Club philosophy, the RTC will see a lot of the senior players training around them and being around them, which will only stand them in good stead really and allow them to get to know each other.

“I think that’s a big thing when you’re 12 or 14, and you think ‘ooh, in a few years I could be playing in there’.

“It’s good to see the development team come through, and to take that first team status is rewarding for them and for me.”