Doncaster Rovers Belles handed away tie after Women's FA Cup draw is made
Ciaran Toner's side avoided a potential banana skin at the weekend when they faced Hull United in the final qualifying round.
The venue for that tie was switched to Hull with Belles unable to host locally. A 4-0 victory for Belles was their highest score of the season and also a very welcome first clean sheet. Both Oti Laki and captain Jess Tugby-Andrew scored twice to ensure Belles progressed without discomfort.
The draw for the first round proper has given Belles a trip to FC St Helens (to be played November 3). They play at tier six in the North West Women’s Regional League.
Winning last Sunday secured £4,000 from the prize fund. There is a guaranteed £1,500 should defeat be suffered in the first round proper, where the winners each receive £6,000.
Belles return to FAWNL action this Sunday with a trip to Cheadle Town Stingers who have made a solid start of four wins from seven games after clinching the North West Women’s Regional League Premier Division title last season.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.