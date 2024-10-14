Doncaster Rovers Belles handed away tie after Women's FA Cup draw is made

Jess Tugby-Andrew was one of two Belles players to notch a brace as they sealed progress to the first round proper of the Women's FA Cup. Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Doncaster Rovers Belles have discovered their opponents in the Women's FA Cup first round proper.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ciaran Toner's side avoided a potential banana skin at the weekend when they faced Hull United in the final qualifying round.

The venue for that tie was switched to Hull with Belles unable to host locally. A 4-0 victory for Belles was their highest score of the season and also a very welcome first clean sheet. Both Oti Laki and captain Jess Tugby-Andrew scored twice to ensure Belles progressed without discomfort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The draw for the first round proper has given Belles a trip to FC St Helens (to be played November 3). They play at tier six in the North West Women’s Regional League.

Winning last Sunday secured £4,000 from the prize fund. There is a guaranteed £1,500 should defeat be suffered in the first round proper, where the winners each receive £6,000.

Belles return to FAWNL action this Sunday with a trip to Cheadle Town Stingers who have made a solid start of four wins from seven games after clinching the North West Women’s Regional League Premier Division title last season.