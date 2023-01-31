Wattam needs £7,500 for surgery on a complex ankle fracture and ligament injury she suffered during a training session in November.

The 24-year-old has been told she faces a wait of up to 18 months on the NHS, prompting her to seek private treatment.

Her surgeon has told her she won’t be able to play football again without an operation.

Wattam in action for former club Barnsley against Liverpool. Photo: Julian Barker.

Wattam said: "It's only getting worse. I can't physically and mentally take it much longer. My other half says all the time ‘you are not you any more’.

"It's triggering things it shouldn't be triggering.”

Belles midfielder Sophie Scargill raised £5,000 to pay for knee surgery in 2021 thanks largely to a £3,000 donation from Gary Lineker and contributions from several former Doncaster Rovers players.

Like Doncaster Rovers, Belles are run by Club Doncaster but financial support is not available to Wattam despite the organisation previously funding injury rehab for out-of-contract men's players.

Wattam, third from right, pictured with Lioness and former Doncaster Rovers Belles forward Beth England.

Russ Green, chief executive of the amateur fourth-tier club, said: “We have explored the possibility of insuring the squad to a level that would cover this sort of surgery, but the costs are well beyond prohibitive.

"There is also the fact players only need to give seven days notice before leaving clubs, which creates all manner of administrative issues.

“We are therefore in a situation where our insurance coverage is basic and would not meet Georgia’s current needs."

Green called for more support for players outside of the top two divisions of the women's game.

An spokesperson for The FA, English football’s governing body, said they are working with third and fourth tier clubs “to develop a set of minimum requirements for next season, which will include medical support for players.”

Wattam, from Scunthorpe, signed for the club in September, having spent four years with them as a teenager before joining Manchester City's academy then Leeds United.

Alongside playing football she works as a service adviser at a car garage in her hometown.

She said: "I can't go running or walking. At the end of the day my ankle is like a balloon once I've finished work.

"It’s massively hit me.

"I’m frustrated at the fact women have got to put up a little bit of a fight to get the funding.”

Wattam, who has played twice for Belles this term, added: "I was in this situation at Man City, I’d just signed and ruptured my ACL.

"Funding wasn’t as big in the game then so it was nine months’ recovery time and I was released. That was another shot in the leg because finances got in the way.”

Wattam’s surgery is booked for next month. She plans to ask her family to help her find the money should her crowdfunding appeal fail to reach its target.

Scargill, who has since made a successful recovery from her injury and still plays for Belles, advised Wattam to seek external help.

As of Tuesday more than £2,500 had been raised for her – with one anonymous donor pledging £1,000.

Wattam said: “I can’t get in touch with them to say ‘thank you’ but it’s a massive help. It’s massively appreciated.”