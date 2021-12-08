Doncaster Rovers Belles go top following win over Peterborough United
Doncaster Rovers Belles returned to the top of FAWNL Division One Midlands after a 2-1 win at home to Peterborough United.
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 10:44 am
Goals from Nadia Khan and Jasmine Saxton earned Belles back-to-back wins for the first time since October.
Lindsey Tugby crossed for Khan to break the deadlock after 26 minutes.
Cassie Steward levelled for the visitors shortly after the hour mark but just three minutes later Saxton slotted home her seventh goal of the season to clinch all three points.
Belles leapfrogged Lincoln City, who were in FA Cup action, into top spot.
They have a one-point lead but have played two games more than the Imps.
Belles host Solihull Moors on Sunday at 2pm.