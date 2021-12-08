Doncaster Rovers Belles go top following win over Peterborough United

Nadia Khan scored in the win over Peterborough. Photo: Julian Barker

Goals from Nadia Khan and Jasmine Saxton earned Belles back-to-back wins for the first time since October.

Lindsey Tugby crossed for Khan to break the deadlock after 26 minutes.

Cassie Steward levelled for the visitors shortly after the hour mark but just three minutes later Saxton slotted home her seventh goal of the season to clinch all three points.

Belles leapfrogged Lincoln City, who were in FA Cup action, into top spot.

They have a one-point lead but have played two games more than the Imps.