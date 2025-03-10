Doncaster Rovers Belles face almighty task to avoid relegation after latest defeat

Ciaran Toner's Belles side face a huge task to stay up this season.

While it is not impossible for Doncaster Rovers Belles to avoid relegation from the FA Women’s National League Division One North at the end of this season, the odds are well and truly stacked against them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Currently in the higher of the two relegation places, Belles are four points adrift of third-bottom Norton and Stockton Ancients - who have two games in hand to boot.

Last Sunday saw Belles suffer a 3-0 home defeat to leaders Cheadle Town Stingers. Cheadle, who boast the division’s best away record, went ahead early on and added two more before the break. Belles improved after the interval but were unable to make any inroads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On a day when the teams in the bottom six played teams in the top six, the most significant goal came shortly before the final whistle at York City whose late winner against Durham Cestria moved them five points clear of Belles.

Belles have just three games left to save themselves. The first of those is at home to bottom place AFC Fylde on March 23. That is simply must-win to keep chances of staying up alive. Norton have tough games on both the next two Sundays, so potentially the gap could narrow to a single point.

Belles' one remaining away game, against second-placed Middlesbrough, will now be played at the Riverside Stadium. That is on on Sunday, April 13.

Belles Reserves visit Barnsley FC in the County Cup this coming Sunday when Rossington have an intriguing tie at Brunsmeer Athletic who are a tier higher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rossington suffered yet another postponement in the Sheffield and Hallam Women and Girls League when their visit to Rotherham United Under-21s was called off on the morning of the game. Their Division One title hopes were boosted by a 3-3 draw in the clash between the top two.

Rossington trail leaders Millmoor Juniors Development by 10 points, but have five games in hand and the teams have still to play each other twice.

Meanwhile, Rossington under-18s were crowned champions of Division Two at their age group thanks to a 3-1 home win over Scawthorpe Scorpions.