Doncaster Rovers Belles ‘disappointed’ promotion is not an option

Doncaster Rovers Belles chair lady Faye Lygo has reiterated her disappointment that the club’s on the pitch performance will effectively count for nothing this season.

Belles currently sit top of FAWSL2 but promotion and relegation has been suspended while the Football Association introduce a new fully professional top flight.

The club has been awarded a conditional Tier 2 licence for the 2018/19 season after stating that the financial criteria required to join the new top tier was “beyond their means”.

Lygo said: “It is disappointing that regardless of pitch performance, promotion will not be an option this season.

“But it is reassuring that, subject to meeting the conditions, the Belles will continue to play elite level football in what will be their 50th anniversary year.”

FAWSL2 side Brighton, managed by former England boss Hope Powell, will join the top tier next year.

Sunderland, Oxford and Watford chose not to apply for licences during the first wave of applications.