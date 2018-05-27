Doncaster Rovers Belles ‘could slide down leagues without fresh financial input’

Doncaster Rovers Belles celebrated winning FAWSL2 this week.

But at the same time the club has issued a stark warning that they could ‘slide down the leagues’ if they do not receive financial support.

Chair-lady Faye Lygo stepped down following Sunday’s final game of the season against Oxford United - after which Belles were presented with their first league trophy for 24 years.

The club will not be promoted to FAWSL1 because they cannot afford to fund a full time squad of players, a new entry requirement from this year onwards. Reports have suggested that clubs must raise a minimum of £350,000 in order to meet top flight licence criteria.

Belles have held talks with Club Doncaster about joining the umbrella organisation comprising Doncaster Rovers, Doncaster RLFC and the charity foundation but after 12 months of discussions an agreement is still to be reached.

“In order to eventually progress to Tier 1, in the event of winning the League next year, we need to attract more income and get more people on board in our team,” said Belles in a statement.

“We are therefore seeking people, sponsorship and partnerships to help us compete at the top level and expand/develop the many commercial opportunities open to us.

“Without fresh input from the locality, the club is likely to slide down the leagues, as we become less competitive. Women’s football is really taking off and this is the time to get on board.”

Anyone interested in helping the Belles should email doncasterbelles@hotmail.com.