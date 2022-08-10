Doncaster Rovers Belles confirm new home venue for 2022/23 season

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belles have played their home games at Rossington Main’s Oxford Street ground since 2018 but have switched to Moorends.

Belles chief executive Russ Green said: "We are delighted to team up with Club Thorne this season and work with Mark Turner and his team - they are a very progressive club.

“We hope that along with our loyal fanbase, the people of Thorne and Moorends will get behind Andy Butler and the girls as we push for promotion.

Picture: Julian Barker

"It promises to be a groundbreaking season in women's football following the fantastic success of the Lionesses, and hopefully the Belles can emulate that by entertaining the fans and winning promotion at the same time.”

Club Thorne Colliery chairman Mark Phillips said: "We are absolutely delighted that Doncaster Rovers Belles will be playing their home fixtures out of the Iqbal Poultry Stadium. The timing of this new partnership is perfect, especially considering the Lionesses’ achievement. We can't wait to get started.”

Belles are scheduled to start their FAWNL Division One Midlands campaign at Lincoln City on Sunday, August 21.