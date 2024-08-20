Doncaster Rovers Belles beaten in FAWNL season opener

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Doncaster Rovers Belles suffered a 3-2 home defeat to Durham Cestria on the opening day of the FAWNL Division One North season.

It was the first time Belles had lost at home in the FAWNL since Ciaran Toner was appointed manager last November.

Striker Lucy Farrow, signed from Lincoln City last week, marked her debut with a goal as the teams went into the interval on level terms after Anna Soulsby had opened for Durham.

Soulsby netted twice more in the second half to complete her hat trick, while Belles captain Jess Tugby-Andrew netted from a free kick deep into stoppage time for what was to prove just a consolation.

Belles boss Ciaran Toner

Durham boasted the division’s best defence last term, including clean sheets in both games against Belles.

Belles now have a trio of away games before they are next back at the Eco-Power Stadium where Sunday’s attendance of 281 compared very favourably with the highest of the crowds they had at Thorne Colliery.

This Sunday’s visit to Chorley is followed by a trip to relegated Huddersfield Town in the League Cup next Thursday (August 29) and then York City (September 1).

Rossington Main’s scorers in their 4-0 friendly home win over Chesterfield Women were Ella Mortimer (2), Lauren Breen and Phoebe Sneddon.

Their Development team were 8-1 friendly victors over Retford Town thanks to goals from Katie Jack (4), Verity Cooper (2), Skye Hart and Lilly Robinson.

Scawthorpe Scorpions won 3-2 at Dearne & District with Lys Brearley (2) and Ellie-Mae Warboys netting.