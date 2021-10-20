Doncaster Rovers Belles beat Wem Town to remain on leaders Lincoln City's coattails

Nadia Khan was on target in the win over Wem Town. Photo: Julian Barker

Nadia Khan put Belles ahead in first half stoppage time and Charlotte Dinsdale added the second with just over a quarter of the game to play.

The three points moved Andy Butler’s side onto 19 points from eight games.

Their next league action is away to Boldmere St Michaels who are third in the table with 16 points from seven games.

Straddling that important league action are two contrasting home cup ties against Nottingham opponents.

This Sunday’s visitors to Oxford Street in the Vitality Women’s FA Cup are Nottingham Trent University who play in the East Midlands Regional League Division One North.

Trent, who are unbeaten and in third place after playing four league games, play two tiers below Belles for whom anything less than a fairly comfortable win will be a shock.

Belles are the biggest name in the third qualifying round of this season’s FA Cup with their record of six wins from 13 finals only eclipsed by the now defunct Southampton (eight) and Arsenal who currently top of the FA Women’s Super League (14).

Belles will be keen to prevent a hat trick of first game exits in the competition having been knocked out by Chester-le-Street Town in 2019 and Redditch United last year.