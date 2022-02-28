Doncaster Rovers Belles beat Sheffield Wednesday in County Cup but promotion fate is currently out of their hands

Jasmine Saxton in against Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Julian Barker

Belles could and arguably should have won by a much bigger margin against an Owls outfit propping up the North East League Premier Division (tier 5).

But, after not having a game since their 2-0 defeat at Lincoln City on February 3 due to the weather, the chance to resume competitive action away from the pressure of the league was a welcome one.

Belles went ahead when captain Jess Andrew flicked home a cross by Sophie Bell in the 20th minute.

They doubled their advantage on the half hour when Jasmine Saxton slotted home.

Shannon Coughlan halved the deficit eight minutes later when the Belles defence gave her too much time to advance and slide the ball past Ellie Sharpe.

Saxton netted her second with an angled finish following the restart.

Home goalkeeper Megan Parkin denied Saxton a hat trick and kept the scoreline respectable for a Wednesday side who have leaked too many goals this season.

Belles await news of the quarter-final draw but if they are kept apart from tier 3 side Huddersfield Town they will fancy their chances of reaching the final.

Andy Butler’s side resume their quest for league points on Sunday when they meet Leafield Athletic at Rossington Main’s Oxford Street ground (2pm).

Belles are currently second in the FAWNL Division One Midlands table, three points behind Boldmere St Michaels, and no longer have their title and promotion fate in their own hands.

Boldmere moved clear at the top with a 3-2 home win over Long Eaton United in their one remaining game in hand on Doncaster.

Lincoln City romped to a 9-1 home victory over bottom team Bedworth United to leapfrog Long Eaton into third spot and move to within four points of the Belles.

The Imps have a game in hand on both Boldmere and Belles, while the top two sides have six games still to play.