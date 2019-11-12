Doncaster Rovers Belles: Assistant calls for clinical edge in the hunt for wins

Defender Tori Thomas wearing the charity shirt the Belles wore for Remembrance Sunday

The Belles suffered a seventh consecutive defeat as they were beaten 4-0 at home to Bedworth United on Sunday.

But there were several good opportunities for the Belles to force their way into the game and Doone says they need to begin taking chances if they are to turn results around.

“I felt in the first half we had a little bit of momentum early on but we just couldn’t build on that,” Doone said.

“Then when the game got a little bit more physical we just didn’t cope and it took it out of us a bit and we didn’t capitalise on the chances we had.

“We seem to be doing a lot of the hard work, getting into the right positions.

“I don’t think I’ve seen us get in behind as many times this season as we did here, especially in the second half.

“We just have to convert those chances when they come your way.

“We have to make those chances count when they come our way.

“The third came a little bit against the run I felt and that took the wind out of our sails, but you can’t fault their effort.

“They kept at it and they kept going.”

Goals from Kirsty Farnsworth, Jodie McGuckin, Milly Miller and Amanda Whalley saw Bedford run out comfortable winners.

Doone felt the Belles made an improvement in the second half of the FAWNL Division One Midlands clash against the Greenbacks, and said the introduction of Nadia Khan at the break really helped the side going forward.

“Nadia came on and made a real impact in the second half,” he said.

“She’s very lively and she causes so many problems going forward. She helped us to become a bit more direct in our play once we switched the formation a little bit.

“I felt we passed the ball around quite nicely in spells and really got some good passages of play.

“The directness really helped us to get forward and Nadia was a big part of that. She links up really well with the forward players.

“In the second half we had a lot more passages of play but we weren’t clinical enough with the amount of opportunities that we did create.