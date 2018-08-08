Doncaster Rovers Belles appoint Zoey Shaw as new head coach

Zoey Shaw is the new head coach of Doncaster Rovers Belles.

Shaw was previously Belles’ development team boss.

She replaces Neil Redfearn who took charge of Liverpool Ladies this summer after guiding Doncaster to the FAWSL2 title.

Shaw will be supported by assistant manager Amy Buxton, director of football Julie Chipchase and head of coaching Sally Needham.

Belles’ traumatic off season has seen chair-lady Faye Lygo resign, Redfearn move on and the majority of their best players also depart - including captain Leandra Little, Rhiannon Roberts, Kirsty Hanson and Jess Sigsworth. Main sponsors BPP also ended their association with the club.

Belles withdrew from the FA Women’s Championship to ‘ensure the continued viability and re-growth of the club’.

They will instead compete in the Northern Premier Division of the FA Women’s National League, tier three of the women’s game in this country, for the 2018-19 season.