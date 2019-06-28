Doncaster Rovers Belles appoint Russ Green as chief executive

Club Doncaster chief executive Gavin Baldwin with new Belles CEO Russ Green

The former Hartlepool United and Rochdale CEO was suspended from all football related activity last year, with his ban reduced on appeal and completed in April this year. The suspension came after paperwork surrounding transfers was completed incorrectly.

The Belles have provided his return to the game and Green is excited about the future as they make the transition into the Club Doncaster family.

“I’m absolutely delighted and honoured to be given this role, everyone knows the name of the Belles and it’s clear from everyone I’ve already met that there is a real determination to bring great days to the club again," he said.

“With England doing so well in the World Cup there is a real buzz about women’s football at the moment.

“It feels like a great time to build on interest in the Belles and inspiring local girls who have seen their heroes on TV and now dream of following in their footsteps.

“There is a tremendous heritage for us here to build on, and from speaking to people like Sheila Edmunds and manager Zoey Shaw, as well as their staff and players, it’s clear that there is a real excitement about what the future holds with a focus on what the club is all about - developing young players and inspiring future generations.”

An agreement for the takeover of the Belles by Club Doncaster was reached earlier this year with the official transfer taking place this summer.

Part of the new structure saw the creation of the CEO role, mirroring the make-up of Doncaster RLFC within the Club Doncaster model.

Club Doncaster chief executive Gavin Baldwin believes Green is the man to guide the Belles back up the women's football ladder.

He said: “I’ve known Russ for many years, he is a man of integrity who can bring his decades of experience in football to the club.

“We could not have found a better person to lead the club off the pitch.

“I know the coaching staff have already taken to him and I’m sure the players and fans will too.