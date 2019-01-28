Doncaster Rovers Belles 2 Sunderland 2

Abby Watkinson scored twice in the last ten minutes to earn Doncaster Rovers Belles a creditable 2-2 draw against high-flying Sunderland.

Watkinson fired home from the edge of the box to earn the Belles a point – their first league draw of the season.

Moments earlier she had squeezed home a shot to halve the deficit,

Sunderland took the lead after nine minutes when Anna Young curled home from distance.

The visitors then took complete control four minutes later as Bridget Galloway pounced on a low cross from Keira Ramshaw to score from close range.

Belles had the wind in their favour after the break and were given a lifeline six minutes from time when Watkinson squeezed the ball in at the near post.

And the home side were level four minutes later thanks to Watkinson’s good strike.

Belles travel to Nottingham Forest on Sunday.