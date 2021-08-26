Doncaster Rovers Belles 2 Lincoln City Women 5 - report and pictures

Nadia Khan in action against Lincoln. Photo: Julian Barker

Many would consider City as favourites to win the FA Women’s National League Division One Midlands title.

Belles started the season with back-to-back 1-0 wins, while Lincoln arrived at Rossington having surprisingly lost 1-0 at home to newcomers Leek Town three days earlier.

Belles made a fine start to the game as a crisp finish by Jess Price in the second minute put them ahead.

A Lincoln corner evades everyone. Photo: Julian Barker

An end to end game saw City level through Lauryn Wilcock before Nadia Khan restored the home side’s lead.

Doncaster’s defending was on the generous side as Leah Hardy levelled for City for a second time and then went ahead courtesy of Wilcock.

Visiting goalkeeper Amy O’Halloran made a fine save to deny Sophie Bell making it 3-3 just before the interval.

Belles felt aggrieved with City’s fourth goal by Amy Blinkhorn, claiming the ball was kicked out of goalkeeper Ellie Sharpe’s grasp.

Nadia Khan puts Belles 2-1 up. Photo: Julian Barker

Katie Williams added the gloss for Lincoln with a strike from distance.

Belles created several chances in the second half but wayward finishing cost them.

Belles celebrate Jess Price's opener. Photo: Julian Barker