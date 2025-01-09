Doncaster Rovers begin to shape out youngsters' immediate future as loans agreed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster Rovers have started to tie down the short-term futures of their young players.

It was confirmed earlier this week that midfielder Will Flint will spend the remainder of this season at Darlington, where he is enjoying a fruitful loan spell. Flint has started 23 of their 24 matches so far in National League North with the North-east side currently sit six points off top spot in the division.

Rovers have also confirmed that forward Jack Goodman will extend his stay on loan at Bradford Park Avenue until the end of the season also. Goodman, who has made 23 senior appearances for Rovers, joined Avenue in November and has made six appearances so far, scoring one and assisting one.

Tavonga Kuleya is also staying out for the remainder of the campaign, at Belper Town. Fellow youngster Jack Degruchy is poised to extend his stay on loan at Liversedge for another month. He joined the non-league outfit back in September.

The immediate future of other young players out on loan, including Jake Oram and Freddie Allen, is set to be finalised this month whilst highly-rated duo Sam Straughan-Brown and Kasper Williams recently headed out on a month's work experience. Straughan-Brown is joining Goodman at Bradford PA whilst Williams headed to Whitby.

Earlier this season the pair sampled the settings of Manchester United after spending a week at the Premier League giants in a move that will only aid their ongoing development.