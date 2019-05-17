Doncaster Rovers beaten on penalties by Charlton Athletic in play-off semi final

Doncaster Rovers suffered penalty shootout heartache after a brave effort in their play-off semi-final clash with Charlton Athletic.

Goals from Tommy Rowe and Andy Butler ensured Rovers took the game to extra time after Krystian Bielik had given Charlton an early lead.

John Marquis put Rovers ahead in extra time only for Charlton to hit back immediately through Darren Pratley to take the game to the penalty spot.

And misses from Marquis and Rowe in the shootout condemned Rovers to defeat in the tie.

