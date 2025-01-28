Doncaster Rovers aware of Barrow's new manager 'bounce' as update provided on captain

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann knows his side need to be wary of the new manager 'bounce' at next opponents Barrow.

Rovers make the long trek up to Cumbria on Wednesday night hoping to make it four consecutive wins in all competitions. They'll face a Barrow team down in 16th place in League Two but fresh from an impressive 3-0 win at the weekend. That success at home to Grimsby Town was a perfect start for new boss Andrew Whing, brought in to replace Stephen Clemence earlier this month.

"The pitch doesn't look great, the weather's not good. There's lots of things to take into consideration," said McCann. "But we go there on the back of three good wins and hopefully we can go there and bring out a bit more creativity.

"They've won under their new manager and they made it very difficult for Grimsby because of the low block. They have players that can hurt you at the top end so we'll be aware of that.

"We need to get our shape right. We don't want to get sucked into a game we don't want to play. We've got to play our own game and hopefully get three points."

McCann is reaping the rewards of a virtually fully fit squad, with difficult decisions on who to leave out every matchday. Skipper Richard Wood is the only absentee, after he underwent another operation on his troublesome ankle issue.

Providing an update on the former Sheffield Wednesday man, he added: "He's fine and he'll be in a boot for two weeks. Then he'll crack on again.

"It was just a tidy-up and something that had just been eating away at him for the last eight or nine days on the training pitch. Hopefully that's cleared up and Woody can get his head down and get back."

Rovers will take a watching brief on Tuesday night with the 11 other fixtures taking place. They could end the night anywhere in the table, from second to seventh.