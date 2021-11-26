Doncaster Rovers assessing options for January says Richie Wellens

Richie Wellens

But Wellens warned Rovers may have to show patience as they wait for the right players to become available.

The Rovers boss has been clear that he wishes to add a defensive-minded midfielder and a pair of attackers to his ranks when the winter window opens, with experienced players at the top of his list.

And he says this period is uncertain for buyers as selling clubs are determining exactly who they want to let go and when.

“It’s really tough because clubs are at the moment umming and ahhing,” he said.

“The players we’re going to be looking at are obviously not playing at their clubs at the moment.

“We rely on that club getting someone else in to free up who we’re looking at.

“You have to have six or seven options in every position you need and you hope you get your number one target or other clubs move early.

“We’re putting plans in place in the background but that’s where they are at the moment - in the background.”

He added: “We’re having discussions but it will all come down to the finances.

“The teams with the most money are at the top. The teams with the least are at the bottom. It’s nothing new in football.

“We need to identify the players early and make sure they are gettable.

“Have we got the finances available, will they come?

“I think we’re not a bad team but we do lack in certain areas and we need a couple of men, who know the game, to come in and help us.”

Also to be determined in January are the futures of Rovers’ current five loanees - Ethan Galbraith, Pontus Dahlberg, Matt Smith, Rodrigo Vilca and Tiago Cukur - whose deals either expire or have a break clause.

“We’ll assess them closer to their cut off point which is early January,” Wellens said.

“At the moment we need everyone because we have that few bodies.”

