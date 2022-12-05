Doncaster Rovers are a team in transition admits midfielder after latest loss

Rovers were again uninspiring in their latest outing when they were beaten 2-0 at home to Walsall on Friday, producing another performance well below par in a division they aim to be dominating.

They occupy a mid-table position in League Two with the halfway point of the campaign on the horizon and know they must improve in the second half of the season to win promotion.

Asked if the club remains on a downward trajectory following last season’s relegation from League One, Close said: “I don’t think so at all.

Ben Close tussles with Jack Earing in Doncaster Rovers' defeat to Walsall.

"We’re in a transition period and I feel like the club has halted.”

Close was a member of the side demoted from the third tier under Gary McSheffrey, who lost his job in October after a poor run of results and performances.

Since then Danny Schofield has taken charge and while the team has a clearer identity, results and performances remain a problem.

Doncaster have now lost as many games in League Two as they have won this term: eight.

Close said: "Some teams will bounce back straight away, that’s not happened for one reason or another.

"One of those reasons is that we’ve got a new manager and a new way of playing.

"That takes time. In terms of stability, long term for the club, I think it’s a good thing.”

The future, according to Close, could be bright.

He said: "I don’t think anyone wants to be that team bouncing back from League One to League Two.

"We’re building something here and hopefully that will be seen over the next few years.”

Close has been an ever-present in the side since returning from an Iliotibial band injury which kept him out of action for ten months.

He said: “I’m incredibly happy. I’m happy to be back playing regular football and really, really enjoy working with the manager.

"I enjoy working with the players we have got. I feel like I can improve and develop and learn the game.