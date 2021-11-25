Doncaster Rovers appeal Joseph Olowu red card

Joseph Olowu

The centre half was sent off for a challenge on Bolton’s Dapo Afolayan during the first half at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Rovers boss Richie Wellens was insistent that the foul should have drawn a yellow card at most and the club hope the decision will be overturned.

Olowu is currently set to begin his suspension this weekend and, unless the appeal is successful, he will miss the trip to Burton Albion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His absence would leave Tom Anderson as the only recognised regular centre half with youngster Ben Blythe and Bobby Faulkner as back-up.

Tommy Rowe filled in at centre back following Olowu’s dismissal, and just as he did against Scunthorpe United in the FA Cup.

*