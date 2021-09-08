Doncaster Rovers: Answers were demanded and over two hours the CEO addressed your questions

Rovers CEO Gavin Baldwin

While the ability to gauge how far such ill-feeling stretches is difficult on any opinion-based platform, the presence of that discontent has been undeniable over the last few weeks.

The start to the season has clearly not been up to standard, however valid or not you believe the reasons for that to be.

And attention has been focused on the quality and number of signings made in what started out as a positive transfer window before the frustration of the final few days.

When the deadline ticked by without the addition of a striker, the demand for answers from the discontented reached fever pitch.

At that point, we offered up the rare opportunity for supporters to ask questions of the board through us - and it is fair to say we were inundated.

Many of the individual questions crossed over with others that had been asked and we were able to compile around 30 to take to chief executive Gavin Baldwin earlier this week.

I sat down with Gavin for around two hours ahead of Tuesday night’s game against Rotherham United in what was a no-topic-off-limits conversation.

Clear from the start was that Gavin had no issue being asked any of the questions, including those about his own future at the club.

In fact, it was clear to see that he was determined to address the recent criticism and was relishing the opportunity to do so.

Across the two hours he addressed each topic with what I deemed complete honesty, giving detailed accounts of why certain decisions were made and how those decisions were reached in the first place.

Presenting the contents of the interview in a question and answer format seemed the most sensible option, as well as the best. A detailed response felt apt, so everything said by Gavin has been included so as to not confuse matters.

That is why the Q&A will spread across multiple parts both in print and online in the coming days.

Answers were demanded. And it is my belief that answers have been given.

