Doncaster Rovers: Another bitter injury blow for Luke McCullough

Doncaster Rovers midfielder Luke McCullough has suffered his third serious knee injury in less than three years.

The Northern Ireland international, currently on a season-long loan at Tranmere Rovers, was forced off injured early into a 3-0 win over Carlisle United at the weekend.

And Tranmere boss Micky Mellon confirmed on Tuesday McCullough had damaged his cruciate ligament.

“It looks like he has got a cruciate knee ligament injury so his season is over which is really unfortunate for him and for us as a group,” Mellon said.

“We will get him looked after, he will go and see a specialist on Saturday to see what the plan is for him moving forward but in terms of football, his season is finished.”

McCullough damaged his cruciate ligament in a pre-season friendly for Rovers against York City in the summer of 2016, just one day after signing a three year contract which is due to expire at the end of the season.

He managed to return before the end of the 2016/17 and made seven appearances as Rovers secured promotion from League Two.

But another knee injury in the summer of 2017 kept him out of action until March 2018, from when he made 13 appearances.

He was named on the bench twice for Rovers at the start of this season before being loaned to Tranmere, with Grant McCann believing he does not have the attributes to fit into his style of play.

McCullough made 36 appearances for Tranmere before his injury.